my_location Location

Webkay uses the Google Geolocation API to locate you. This is an educated guess and never as accurate as a GPS Location. The accuracy depends on your location and also on your connection type. If you are on a mobile network expect an error of up to 50km.This example just tries to demonstrate how accurate a website can guess your location without asking you for permission to access your GPS.To prevent your browser from leaking your ip and location, use a Webproxy This example uses the Google GeoLocation API to get a more accurate result then "normal" IP Location Lookups . To prevent this, you need to deactivate Javascript in your browser with a browser plugin like NoScript