What every Browser knows about you

Location Explanation:

Webkay uses the Google Geolocation API to locate you. This is an educated guess and never as accurate as a GPS Location. The accuracy depends on your location and also on your connection type. If you are on a mobile network expect an error of up to 50km.

This example just tries to demonstrate how accurate a website can guess your location without asking you for permission to access your GPS.





Prevention:

To prevent your browser from leaking your ip and location, use a Webproxy

This example uses the



Software Operating System

Browser

Browser Plugins No plugins detected. Prevention:

Hardware





Prevention:

Auto-Fill Phishing



Autofill Phishing demo Misuses your browser's Auto-fill feature to steal your identity. Prevention:

To prevent this attack you should disable the autofill feature, or at least never use it on dubious websites!

Gyroscope Prevention:

Network Scan Any webpage can scan your local network for devices.

Scan my Network (A malicious website could do that without consent.)

Scanning Network, please wait...

Devices in your local network:

Prevention:

